Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night in Apple Valley.
At about 6:45 PM on December 27, 2020, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 18 near Rimrock Road regarding a traffic collision with CPR in progress. Upon arrival, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A white 2004 Toyota Sienna with major damage to the passenger side hood and windshield stopped at the scene along with a 2nd unknown type of vehicle.
Westbound traffic on Rancherias Road is blocked off at Highway 18 and eastbound lanes remained open.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
