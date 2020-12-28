Pedestrian struck and killed Sunday night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Sunday night in Apple Valley.

At about 6:45 PM on December 27, 2020, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 18 near Rimrock Road regarding a traffic collision with CPR in progress. Upon arrival, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A white 2004 Toyota Sienna with major damage to the passenger side hood and windshield stopped at the scene along with a 2nd unknown type of vehicle.

Westbound traffic on Rancherias Road is blocked off at Highway 18 and eastbound lanes remained open.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.