All News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to conduct an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning and the community of Phelan.
It happened just before 5:00 am, on August 1, 2022, along Wilson Ranch Road between Smoketree and Walnut Roads.
Emergency personnel responded to the incident and located the pedestrian down in the roadway and confirm CPR was in progress. Despite life-saving measures, they were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The small Ford truck involved in the accident sustained damage to the windshield and hood. The male driver was not injured and cooperated with officers during the investigation.
The San Bernardino County Coroners’ Office arrived and took possession of the body. The identity will be released pending notification to the next of kin.
Wilson Ranch Road was shut down in both directions for a couple of hours. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville road rage murder suspect arrested in Barstow, victim identified
-
All News5 days ago
New charges filed against woman in fatal New Year’s Eve crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing 2 people in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Man found dead inside a vehicle near the Kaiser building in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Pet assistance funding secured for homeless individuals in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
CHP helicopter lands on Luna Road in Victorville to airlift off-road crash victim
-
All News4 days ago
14-year-old airlifted after leading police on a 110 mph pursuit and crashing in Apple Valley
-
All News6 days ago
Body of 47-year-old Eastvale man found dumped in the desert in Oro Grande