Pedestrian struck and killed on SB I-15 at Cleghorn off-ramp in the Cajon Pass
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tuesday night in the Cajon Pass.
It happened at 11:27 pm, on September 20, 2022, along the southbound I-15 freeway at the Cleghorn off-ramp.
The reporting party called 911 and advised he struck a pedestrian and had pulled to the right shoulder.
Emergency personnel from San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased.
California Highway Patrol officers temporarily shut down all traffic lanes to search for possible evidence on the main line, prompting a Sig Alert to be issued.
According to the CHP incident logs, the Cleghorn off-ramp was closed for a couple of hours during the investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
