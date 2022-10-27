Connect with us

Pedestrian struck and killed on Phelan Road near Caughlin Road

Published

3 hours ago

on

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a semi.

It happened at about 8:17 pm, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Phelan Road, just east of Caughling Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, two off-duty firefighters reported it was obvious the pedestrian was deceased. San Bernardino County Fire personnel arrived and confirmed the death.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The pedestrian’s body was covered with a yellow sheet near the shoulder of the roadway. The San Bernardino County Coroner was advised to respond to retrieve the body.

Two tractor-trailer semis that were traveling eastbound on Phelan Road stopped at the scene. CHP officers conducting the investigation used a flashlight to light up the front of one of the semis.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

