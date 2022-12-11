All News
Pedestrian struck and killed on Outer Highway 18 in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening in Apple Valley.
It happened on December 10, 2022, at about 6:12 pm, along Outer Highway 18, between Standing Rock Avenue and Erie Road.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased. Deputies used their patrol units to block both sides of the roadway and the body was covered with a sheet.
By 7:30 pm, the coroner had already arrived at the scene to take possession of the body. The identity will be released once of kin has been notified.
Information about the involved vehicle or driver was not available. VVNG has reached out to sheriff’s officials requesting additional information. Be sure to check back later for updates.
