Pedestrian killed in an apparent suicide on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Cali. (VVNG.com) — A 43-year-old male pedestrian from Victorville was struck and killed by a vehicle on the northbound I-15 freeway Friday morning in an “intentional act of suicide,” according to the California Highway Patrol.
It happened at about 6:04 am, on February 11, 2022, directly underneath the Bear Valley Road overpass in Victorville.
Firefighters arrived on scene and located the male pedestrian along the right shoulder of the freeway and pronounced him dead on arrival.
California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Mumford said, “the party involved that struck the pedestrian with their vehicle remained at the scene and immediately stopped and called 911.”
Mumford said the pedestrian is associated with an address in Victorville near the vicinity of the crash and the Deputy Coroner has ruled the crash as an attentional act, suicide.
CalTrans was called to assist with the closure of the no.3 lane around the fatal traffic accident investigation for approximately two hours.
The fatal traffic accident along with previously planned lane closures caused significant delays for motorists traveling on the northbound I-15.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
