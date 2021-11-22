Pedestrian struck and killed on Navajo Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Apple Valley.

It happened on November 20, 2021, at about 8:30 pm, near the intersection of Navajo Road and Ojai Road.

Emergency personnel responded and located a white SUV with front end damage and a male pedestrian down in the roadway. Despite life-saving measures the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials confirmed.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Information on the deceased or additional information into the incident was not available as of Sunday night.

The sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is handling the investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

