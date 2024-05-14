Pedestrian struck and killed Monday night on Main Street and Maple Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 11:19 pm, on May 13, 2024, at the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the pedestrian walked north from the southeast corner of Main Street and Maple Avenue in a crosswalk however walked across at a red light. “A Toyota traveling west on Main Street with a green light struck the pedestrian.

Emergency personnel responded and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to witnesses, the male had just left the nearby 7-Eleven when he was hit and thrown into the intersection.

The vehicle involved had visible damage on the front left side and stopped in the westbound lanes, near the sidewalk by the El Pollo Loco restaurant. The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Additional information about the crash and the identity of the deceased will be updated as it becomes available.





