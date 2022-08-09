Pedestrian struck and killed in front of VVC in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:46 a.m. on August 9, 2022, along the 18200 block of Bear Valley Road, just west of Jacaranda Avenue, in front of Victor Valley College.

When First Responders arrived on the scene, they located a pedestrian in the roadway deceased.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies shut down a stretch of Bear Valley Road between Spring Valley Parkway and Jacaranda Avenue for the investigation.

A white pickup truck with front-end damage remained at the scene, and the male driver appeared to be cooperating with officials.

No further details have been released at this time, as this is a developing story.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.