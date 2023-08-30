Pedestrian struck and killed early Tuesday on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday in Hesperia.

It happened on August 29, 2023, at about 2:24 a.m. on Main Street between Key Pointe Drive and Cataba Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the pedestrian attempted to run across Main Street and was struck by a passing vehicle.

“The driver of the vehicle stopped and reported the traffic collision,” stated Paslak.

San Bernadino County Fire responded and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Main Street was closed for several hours between Cataba Drive and Keypointe Drive. Additional information on the identity of the pedestrian was not available. The investigation is being handled by the Hesperia Police Department.

