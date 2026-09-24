Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Train Near D Street In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Emergency personnel responded Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near D Street and the 15 Freeway.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. on September 23, 2026.

A photo from the area showed sheriff’s tape stretched along the railroad tracks near a stopped freight train, with a detective standing between train cars as the investigation continued.

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Victorville Police Department spokeswoman Socorro Cuevas said the investigation is being handled by BNSF Police. The San Bernardino County coroner was requested to respond to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available. This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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