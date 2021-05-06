All News
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Hesperia earlier this week.
At about 8:22 am, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a Union Pacific freight train struck the pedestrian in the area of Seventh Avenue and Dalcoste Street.
BNSF officials said the incident took place on BNSF property and was not at a designated crossing.
The identity will be released following formal identification by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office and notification of next of kin.
The incident remains under investigation by BNSF.
