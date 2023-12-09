Pedestrian struck and killed by RV on Cajon Bvd in the Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an RV along old Route 66 Friday evening in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 5:28 pm, on December 8, 2023, on Cajon Blvd, just south of Keenbrook Road.

According to the CHP incident logs, the motorhome pulled to the right-hand shoulder after hitting a male pedestrian.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The coroner was advised to respond for the body and will release the identity when the next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available. The CHP is handling the investigation.

