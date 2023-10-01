Pedestrian struck and killed by a Walmart truck on southbound 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash involving a Walmart truck on the southbound 15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 3:04 a.m., on Sunday, October 1, 2023, north of the Stoddard Wells Road off-ramp.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the responsible party in a Walmart 18-wheeler big rig pulled over to the right-hand shoulder and called 911.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and located the deceased pedestrian in the lanes of traffic.

CalTrans was required to respond for a hard closure of the no. 3 and no.4 lanes. By about 4:30 a.m., the coroner arrived to take possession of the body. The identity of the deceased will be released pending the notification of next of kin.

No other injuries were reported and the official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville station.

Copy URL URL Copied