Pedestrian struck, airlifted on NB I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville was temporarily shut down as a helicopter landed to airlift a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

On April 22, 2021, at about 6:12 pm, Victorville City Firefighters and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident just north of Palmdale Road.

Firefighters arrived first on scene and located a male pedestrian down in the center divider. Due to his injuries, firefighters requested an airship to airlift the patient to a trauma center.

(Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

CHP briefly stopped traffic in order to allow for a helicopter to land on the I-15 freeway.

A green Toyota Camry involved in the incident stopped ahead of the incident and cooperated with authorities. Two occupants in the vehicle were evaluated for injuries at the scene.

An update on the condition of the pedestrian was not available at the time of this article. Additional updates will be made as they become available.

(Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

CHP – Victorville station is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

