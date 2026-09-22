Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle At La Mesa Road And Elvado Road In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon at the intersection of La Mesa Road and Elvado Road in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 3:22 p.m. on September 22, 2026, and involved a white Tesla and a male pedestrian.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and located the Tesla stopped in the westbound lanes of La Mesa Road.

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The vehicle had major front windshield damage, including a large shattered impact area on the driver’s side portion of the glass. The male driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

A witness told VVNG the pedestrian appeared to be covered in blood and seriously injured. The pedestrian was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. An update on the person’s condition was not immediately available.

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Westbound lanes of La Mesa Road were closed while deputies investigated the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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