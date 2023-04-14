Pedestrian on mobility scooter hit by vehicle Friday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian riding on a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle while crossing the intersection in Hesperia.

It happened just before 11:00 am, on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the intersection of Escondido Avenue and Main Street.

According to a witness, the pedestrian was attempting to cross from the southeast corner of Escondido Avenue when a gray Dodge Journey minivan hit the scooter and caused the pedestrian to fall to the ground.

Firefighters along with paramedics responded and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with sheriff’s officials.

Eastbound lanes of Main Street were temporarily blocked while the scene was cleared up. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

