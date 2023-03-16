All News
Pedestrian killed Tuesday night in Victorville identified as 36-year-old man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old pedestrian struck and killed Tuesday night in Victorville was identified as Kody Koenigshofer.
On March 14, 2023, at about 8:55 pm, a 29-year-old male was driving a dark blue 2008 Ford Edge southbound on Del Gado Road, south of Peral Road.
California Highway Patrol officials said the Ford was going about 40 mph when it struck the pedestrian walking in the roadway.
The pedestrian came to rest on the west shoulder of Del Gado Road along with the vehicle. The pedestrian was transported by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
The crash is still under investigation by the Victorville CHP station and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.
