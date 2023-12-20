Pedestrian Killed Tuesday Night Crossing Palmdale Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a fatal accident investigation after a pedestrian died Tuesday evening in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:30 PM on December 19, 2023 at the intersection of Palmdale Road and El Evado Road.

Based on preliminary information, a pedestrian was struck by a white jeep truck while attempting to cross Palmdale Road.

First responders arrived at the incident and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

According to a witness, the pedestrian is a female.

Authorities have shut down Palmdale Road in both East and West directions for an investigation.

Photo credit: Danielle Espinoza

The investigation is ongoing, and information will be updated as it becomes available.