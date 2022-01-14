All News
Pedestrian killed Thursday night on Palmdale Rd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victorville Police Department is investigating a fatal Thursday night crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
It happened on January 13, 2022, at 5:57 pm, on Palmdale Road west of Cantina Drive, across from the Victorville Village strip mall.
Emergency personnel responded to the incident and pronounced the male pedestrian deceased at the scene.
Caltrans has set up a hard road closure of the eastbound lanes of Palmdale Road while deputies from the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team Investigate.
The driver of the black 2013 Lexus sedan involved in the incident remained at the scene.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
