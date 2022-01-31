Pedestrian killed Saturday night on US Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) –The identity of a pedestrian struck and killed by a tractor-trailer Saturday night on Highway 395 in Adelanto is pending.

It happened at about 9:09: pm, on January 29, 2022, in the southbound lanes of US 395 near Colusa Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the semi pulled to the right shoulder after hitting the pedestrian.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

The driver of the semi was not injured and remained at the scene. Southbound US Highway 395 was closed for several hours while officers investigated and waited for the coroner to respond.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the crash investigation and the identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

(Photo by Drew Rodriguez, for Victor Valley News)

