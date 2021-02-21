Pedestrian killed Saturday night on Palmdale Rd in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Victorville man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 10:25 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department and rescue personnel from the Victorville Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to a medical aid call in the area of Palmdale Road and Cantina Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies located a a male subject lying on Palmdale Road, suffering from major injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It was determined the Victorville man was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Palmdale Road. Victorville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

MAIT investigators determined the male subject was walking in the eastbound lanes when he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped and waited for law enforcement to arrive.

Eastbound lanes of Palmdale Road, between Cantina Drive and Emerald Road, were closed for several hours during the investigation and reopened around 3:00 a.m. The cause of the collision is still under investigation and the name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.