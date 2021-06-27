All News
Pedestrian killed Saturday night on Amargosa Rd
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A male pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday night in Victorville.
It happened just before 10:00 pm, on Amargosa Road and Dakota Street, near the Winco shopping center.
Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.
Sheriff’s officials said the involved vehicle was traveling north on Amargosa Rd and struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The driver stayed on scene and was cooperative during the investigation.
Amargosa Road was closed in both directions between Mojave Drive and Hook Boulevard during the investigation.
The pedestrian’s identity will be released once he is positively identified.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Deputy C. Bennington or T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station. Witnesses wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip hotline at 909-987-5005.
