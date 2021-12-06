Pedestrian killed on US Highway 395 Sunday morning in Hesperia ID’d

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Highway 395 in Hesperia was closed on Sunday after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

It happened at about 5:40 am, on December 5, 2021, just south of Three Flags Court in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the call and located the pedestrian down in the middle of the roadway. Despite life-saving measures, the male pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Highway 395 was closed between Joshua Street and Poplar Street for several hours as the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

A red pickup truck with front-end damage stopped at the scene and was part of the investigation.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased man as 35-year-old Ramon Rudy Casioce Jr. of Victorville.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

