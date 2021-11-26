Pedestrian killed on Thanksgiving night in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian walking on Kiowa Road was struck and killed by a passing motorist on Thanksgiving night.

It happened at 11:32 pm, on November 25th, on Kiowa Road, south of Sioux Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said a gold-colored Chevy Equinox traveling north on Kiowa Road when it struck the pedestrian that was walking in the northbound lane.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

Kiowa Road was closed between the intersections of Caddo Road and Sioux Road for approximately five hours while deputies processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Sheriff’s officials did not release any information about the pedestrian.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed or were possibly involved in this collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

