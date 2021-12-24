All News
Pedestrian killed on SB I-15 freeway near Duncan Canyon Road
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was killed on Thursday afternoon along the shoulder lane of Interstate 15.
The incident was reported on December 23rd at 3:09 p.m. on the southbound 15 freeway, north of Duncan Canyon Road in Fontana.
The California Highway Patrol logs report that a black Chrysler 300 spun out and collided with a pedestrian.
Witnesses say the pedestrian was standing outside of a white Mercedes Benz when the crash happened.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. It’s unknown if rain weather was a factor in the collision.
The San Bernardino County Coroner is responding to the scene. The victim will be identified pending notification of Next-of-Kin.
