Pedestrian Killed on Palmdale Road near Victorville Hyundai

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning in Victorville.

It happened on the 14800 block of Palmdale Road, just west of Del Gado Road, near the Hyundai Dealership at about 5:57 a.m., September 30, 2023.

(A backpack that belonged to the adult male was located at the scene. – Hugo Valdez, VVNG)

Fire and police personnel arrived on scene and located a 20-year-old male adult deceased in the eastbound lanes of Palmdale Road.

A white pickup truck was parked on the right shoulder of the westbound lanes. The pickup truck sustained damage to the driver’s side headlight.

(Palmdale Road was shut down for several hours as authorities conducted interviews and gathered evidence. – Hugo Valdez, VVNG.)

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian was identified as Trayshon P. Lowery, a 20-year-old male transient.

Palmdale Road was closed between El Evado and Borego Roads for several hours as authorities investigated.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Drugs and/or were not involved, according to officials.

(The road was blocked off to all east and west traffic on Palmdale Road at El Evado and beyond Del Gado Road. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The Victorville Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copy URL URL Copied