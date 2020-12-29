All News
Pedestrian killed on Palmdale Rd in Victorville Christmas Eve
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was fatally struck on Christmas Eve in Victorville.
It happened at about 11:35 PM on Thursday, December 24, 2020, in the area of Palmdale and Cahuenga Roads.
Sheriff’s officials said, the pedestrian was running north across Palmdale Road and was struck by a black Dodge Challenger that traveling westbound.
“The pedestrian was wearing all dark clothing and crossed Palmdale Road in front of the Dodge causing the collision to occur,” stated the release.
Medical personnel at the scene performed life saving measures and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital while continuing to perform life saving measures. Despite their efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
Palmdale Road between Borego Road and Del Gado Road were closed for several hours for the investigation.
Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.
