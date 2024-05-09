Man Shot, Killed by Deputies on Mariposa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An incident early Thursday morning has led to the closure of a segment of Mariposa Road in Victorville, following a deputy-involved shooting.

At around 10:00 AM on May 9, 2024, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Victorville Station responded to reports of a man struck by two cars near the intersection of Locust Ave and Mariposa Road.

The pedestrian was said to be jumping in and out of traffic, just prior to being struck by the two vehicles. The man proceeded to get up, and ran towards deputies with an unknown object, according to an eyewitness.

A submitted photo showed nearly a dozen deputies at the scene.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez confirmed that an officer-involved shooting occurred, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said they heard deputies fire at least five rounds.

The area was promptly sealed off to allow for a detailed investigation by the authorities.

The closure has affected traffic significantly in the immediate area, prompting the Victor Valley Transit to reroute several of its bus services away from the ongoing police activity.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Victorville Station is actively investigating the incident, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

Local residents and commuters are advised to seek alternate routes until the road reopens.





