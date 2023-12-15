Pedestrian Killed on I15 Near Bell Mountain/ Stoddard Wells Road Thursday night

VICTORVILLE, California (VVNG.com) – A pedestrian was fatally struck on the southbound lanes of I15 near Bell Mountain Thursday night.

Reports from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) provide chilling details leading up to the tragic event. At approximately 7:26 PM, emergency responders were alerted to pedestrian, described as a Hispanic or White male adult, exhibiting unusual behavior while standing in busy freeway lanes, seemingly intentionally trying to get hit by passing traffic.

Eyewitnesses observed the pedestrian making no attempt to evade the oncoming vehicles. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, authorities responded promptly to the scene.

The situation took a devastating turn when the caller informed emergency services that the pedestrian had been struck by a white pickup truck, fatally injuring him.

Ensuring the safety of commuters was paramount, CHP units coordinated efforts to manage traffic flow. As a result, southbound lanes near Bell Mountain were temporarily blocked, creating space for emergency response teams.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

As the investigation progressed, the Coroner’s Office was summoned to the scene. The identity of the individual has not been disclosed at this time.

Authorities gradually reopened the lanes, allowing traffic to resume its usual flow. However, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and the CHP encourages anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in shedding light on this tragic event.

