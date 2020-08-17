All News
Pedestrian Killed on Highway 18 in Apple Valley Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A person was struck and killed by a vehicle on a busy highway Sunday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Tao Road and Highway 18 on August 16, 2020.
Upon arrival, a pedestrian was found deceased in the eastbound lanes of Highway 18, just west of Tao Road in front of the Car and Dog Wash.
The driver of the involved vehicle, a silver 2010 Chevrolet Equinox, remained at the scene and cooperated with officials.
Officials did not immediately release a description of the pedestrian. However, what appeared to be a purse was visible in the roadway.
Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department shut down eastbound traffic between Corwin and Tao Roads for an investigation. Outer Highway 18 remained open.
No further information was immediately available.
