Pedestrian killed on Highway 138 Wednesday

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 138 early Wednesday morning.

On June 17, 2020, at about 3:46 AM first responders were dispatched to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on SR-138 near Lone Pine Canyon with CPR in progress.

CHP officials said a 20-year-old Phelan resident was driving a black 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on SR-138, east of Mantoya Drive at approximately 60 mph when he collided with the female pedestrian that was running within the no. 1 lane.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced a female deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian is a 25-year-old woman from Hemet, CA and her identity will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroners office pending next of kin.

The incident prompted authorities to temporarily shut down the no. 1 and 2 lanes eastbound lanes of the highway. All lanes were reopened just before 5:45 AM.

The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carrillo at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

