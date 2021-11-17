All News
Pedestrian killed on Dale Evans Parkway Tuesday night in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night in the Town of Apple Valley.
It happened at about 7:44 pm, on November 16, 2021, in the 16200 block of Dale Evans Parkway near Quantico Road.
Sheriff’s officials determined a white Chevy truck was north on Dale Evans and struck the pedestrian walking in the northbound lane. Witnesses stated a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry, was northbound on Dale Evans Parkway and struck the pedestrian a second time.
The pedestrian, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. Investigators are currently seeking a non-criminal statement and information from the driver of the Toyota Camry.
The investigation prompted a road closure between Otoe and Quantico Roads for several hours as deputies from the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation processed the scene.
Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed or were possibly involved in this collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
