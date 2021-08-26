Pedestrian killed on Bear Valley Road identified as 61-year-old Apple Valley man

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 61-year-old pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning was identified as Frank Harvey Anagnos, a resident of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 6:38 am, on August 25th in the area of Bear Valley Roade and Mojave Fish Hatchery Road near the new Aldi shopping center.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel located Frank lying on the north shoulder of Bear Valley Road unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“According to a witness, Anagnos was seen in the center divider of Bear Valley Road before he attempted to cross north bound across lanes of traffic when he was struck by the involved vehicle,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The driver of the involved vehicle as well as the witness stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Bear Valley Road between Jess Ranch Parkway and Mojave Fish Hatchery Road remained closed for approximately 1-2 hours while the investigation was conducted.

Anyone with additional information should contact Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

