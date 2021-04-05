Pedestrian killed on Bear Valley Road Easter Sunday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Easter Sunday in Apple Valley.

It happened at approximately 8:39 pm on April 4, 2021, on Bear Valley Road near Maumee Road.

A witness told VVNG the deceased person is a homeless man that was hanging around outside of the liquor store with a small white fluffy type dog and was under the influence of alcohol.

A Good Samaritan was attempting to give the male food and a leash for his dog when he suddenly started to walk into the roadway as his dog followed behind. A dark-colored 2015 Chevy Cruz traveling westbound was unable to stop in time and struck the pedestrian.

The impact caused the pedestrian to crash thru the front windshield, leaving his body partially inside of the vehicle. Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

The witness said the man’s dog was also hit but ran off towards a large desert area.

The male driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Westbound lanes on Bear Valley Road are closed while the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Major Accident handles the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-240-7400.

