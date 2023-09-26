Pedestrian Killed near In-N-Out Friday night ID’d

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man died Friday night after being hit by a car on Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Edson Wilkins Tan, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10:29 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
Details on the incident are scarce, however, witnesses said the driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with officials.
A stretch of Bear Valley Road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department – Hesperia Station – is investigating the incident.
