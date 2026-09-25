All News

Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Highway 18 at Tradepost Road in Lucerne Valley

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:58 pm | Sep. 24, 2026 Updated 11:00 pm | Sep. 24, 2026
California Highway Patrol - VVNG.com Undated File Photo (Gabriel Espinoza, Victor Valley News)

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on State Route 18 near Tradepost Road in Lucerne Valley.

The fatal collision was reported at about 6:45 p.m. on September 24, 2026, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Initial dispatch reports described a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision involving a male who was down in the roadway. A witness at the scene said the pedestrian was a man wearing blue jeans and brown boots. His identity has not been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another witness said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was operating a larger truck towing a dump trailer.

According to the witness, the driver said the pedestrian suddenly entered the roadway in front of his vehicle before he struck the man. That account has not yet been independently confirmed by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The westbound lanes of Highway 18 were blocked as authorities investigated the fatal collision, while the eastbound lanes remained open. CHP logs indicated westbound motorists were able to use nearby side streets to get around the closure.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community!

ADVERTISEMENT

🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.


Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Now

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:58 pm | Sep. 24, 2026 Updated 11:00 pm | Sep. 24, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

Victor Valley News Group

Have a news tip or story idea? Email News@vvng.com Victor Valley News Group - VVNG - provides breaking news and more for communities located within San Bernardino County, with a focus on the Victor Valley region of Southern California. Follow us on Social Media.
© Copyright Victor Valley News Group VVNG www.VVNG.com 2026, All Rights Reserved. | Contact Us | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button
Home
Local News
Contact Us