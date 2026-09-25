Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Highway 18 at Tradepost Road in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening on State Route 18 near Tradepost Road in Lucerne Valley.

The fatal collision was reported at about 6:45 p.m. on September 24, 2026, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Initial dispatch reports described a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision involving a male who was down in the roadway. A witness at the scene said the pedestrian was a man wearing blue jeans and brown boots. His identity has not been released.

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Another witness said the driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was operating a larger truck towing a dump trailer.

According to the witness, the driver said the pedestrian suddenly entered the roadway in front of his vehicle before he struck the man. That account has not yet been independently confirmed by authorities.

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The westbound lanes of Highway 18 were blocked as authorities investigated the fatal collision, while the eastbound lanes remained open. CHP logs indicated westbound motorists were able to use nearby side streets to get around the closure.

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