Pedestrian killed in crash on Green Tree Blvd in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Victorville. It happened at about 6:19 pm, on March 18, 2021, in the area of Green Tree Blvd and Second Avenue.
Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian ran in front of a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Green Tree Blvd and was struck. The driver and passenger of the vehicle involved stayed on scene, checked on the victim, and called 9-1-1.
The pedestrian was rushed to a local hospital where despite life-saving measures he was pronounced deceased. Authorities did not provide any information on the age or identity of the victim.
Green Tree Boulevard from Third Avenue and First Avenue was closed for a couple of hours while deputies from the Victorville Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducted the investigation.
All involved parties stayed at the scene and were cooperative with the investigation.
Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact Deputy T. Wetzel or Deputy M. Lee at the Victorville Police Station 760-241-2911.
