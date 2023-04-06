Pedestrian killed in Apple Valley early Sunday morning ID’d as 33-year-old Redlands man

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck and killed early Sunday morning in the Town of Apple Valley was identified as a 33-year-old Redlands man.

It happened at about 4:53 am, on April 2, 2023, at the intersection of Otoe Road and Wyandot Road.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a Dodge Journey was traveling east on Otoe Road and the pedestrian was in the eastbound lane of Otoe Road. Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the Dodge did not see the pedestrian and collided with the pedestrian east of Wyandot Road.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Adrian Vasquez.

The adult male driver of the Dodge was uninjured and remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation.

An investigator from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and is conducting an investigation.

Otoe Road and Wyandot Roads were closed for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

