Pedestrian killed in an apparent suicide on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning in an apparent suicide, officials said.

It happened at about 8:30 am, on January 18, 2022, at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Balsam Avenue in Hesperia.

Deputies along with personnel with the San Bernardino County Fire Department arrived on scene and located a male down in the #3 lane of Bear Valley Road.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Sheriff’s officials said the male subject was transported by ground to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to a news release, “a witness to the collision informed investigators it appeared the male subject intentionally entered the roadway, walking into the side of a semi truck traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road. Investigators believe the semi truck driver was unaware of the collision and are still working to identify that driver.”

If anyone you know is suffering from a mental Illness please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text the Crisis Text Line (text HELLO to 741741). Both services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Service members and Veterans in crisis, as well as their family members and friends, with qualified Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text messaging service. Dial 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to talk to someone or send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder. You can also start a confidential online chat session at Veterans Crisis Chat.

