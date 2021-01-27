Pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run collision in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in Adelanto by a driver who fled the scene of the collision.

On January 27, 2021, at about 2:27 a.m., deputies responded to a man down call for service on Air Expressway near Pearmain Street.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “when deputies arrived, they located a male on the shoulder of Air Expressway who was deceased. It appeared the male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle which traveled on Air Expressway.”

Deputies from the Victor Valley Major Accident Investigation Team responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information regarding the vehicle is urged to contact Deputy Larry Torres with the Victor Valley Station at 760-552-6800.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.