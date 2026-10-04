Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Box Truck On Air Expressway In Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An adult male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a box truck early Sunday morning in Adelanto.

The crash was reported at 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2026, on Air Expressway east of Jonathan Street.

Deputies were called to the location for a report of a vehicle that had collided with a pedestrian, according to information provided to VVNG by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith.

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Upon arrival, deputies immediately rendered aid to an adult male lying on the roadway until fire personnel arrived. Fire personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene, Smith said.

The driver of the box truck stopped at the intersection of Air Expressway and Adelanto Road, where deputies contacted him. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

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Additional information about the pedestrian, including his identity, was not available at the time of this article.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be provided when it becomes available.

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The fatal crash happened within several hundred feet of where a two-vehicle traffic collision earlier Saturday evening left one driver critically injured. Click here to read more about that crash.

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