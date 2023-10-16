Pedestrian injured attempting to cross Highway 395 Saturday night in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 8:22 p.m., police received a report of a severe injury traffic collision on US Highway 395 and Chamberlain Way in Adelanto.

It was reported that Darrin Lynch, a 29-year-old man, ran across US Highway 395 while traffic was moving in both directions, resulting in him being hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and contacted 911 for medical assistance.

Lynch was flown to a nearby hospital with major injuries. An update on his condition was not available at the time of this article.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Guzman, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

