Pedestrian in crosswalk hit near Mojave Vista School in Victorville Wednesday morning

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A woman was struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in Victorville, resulting in her being transported to the hospital.

According to officials, the incident took place around 8:18 a.m., Wednesday morning, Nov. 8, 2023, near Mojave Vista School of Cultural Arts, at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Burwood Avenue. The woman was using a designated crosswalk when the collision occurred.

Sarah Fleming, the City of Victorville Spokeswoman, stated, “A pedestrian was walking south on Seventh St and entered the crosswalk. A vehicle approached westbound on Burwood Ave and stopped at the stop sign before continuing on.”

Prompt medical assistance was immediately called, and the injured woman was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Fleming verified that the pedestrian was transported without any significant injuries.

The driver of the truck involved in the accident stayed at the scene and cooperated fully with the investigating authorities.

Presently, no further details regarding the incident have been released. It is anticipated that authorities will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding the accident.

