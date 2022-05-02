Pedestrian hit on Highway 395 in Victorville, airlifted to hospital

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed at a Victorville park on Sunday afternoon to airlift a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on US Highway 395.

It happened at about 3:10 pm, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, just south of Palmdale Road and along the westside of the highway.

Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to land at Liberty Park. According to a witness, the pedestrian was a Hispanic male and he suffered extensive injuries.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight request and airlifted the male pedestrian to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The male driver of a dark-gray BMW that was involved remained at the scene to cooperate with police and he appeared to be very distraught.

Southbound traffic on US-395 was blocked at Palmdale Road for approximately an hour while deputies investigated the incident. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)