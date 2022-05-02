All News
Pedestrian hit on Highway 395 in Victorville, airlifted to hospital
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter landed at a Victorville park on Sunday afternoon to airlift a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on US Highway 395.
It happened at about 3:10 pm, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, just south of Palmdale Road and along the westside of the highway.
Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to land at Liberty Park. According to a witness, the pedestrian was a Hispanic male and he suffered extensive injuries.
Mercy Air 22 accepted the flight request and airlifted the male pedestrian to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
The male driver of a dark-gray BMW that was involved remained at the scene to cooperate with police and he appeared to be very distraught.
Southbound traffic on US-395 was blocked at Palmdale Road for approximately an hour while deputies investigated the incident. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
