Pedestrian hit near Travelodge on Mariposa Road in Victorville on New Year’s Day

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in Victorville on New Year’s Day.

The incident was reported at 5:52 p.m., January 1, 2023, on Mariposa Road, between Bear Valley Road and Monarch Blvd.

The firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department, AMR, and the deputies from the Victorville Police Department arrived on scene and located a pedestrian suffering from critical injuries.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

Per scanner traffic, firefighters requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital, where the pedestrian was then further airlifted to a trauma center.

It was not immediately known if the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

Northbound lanes of Mariposa Road were briefly closed for an investigation.

No further information was available.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.