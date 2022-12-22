All News
Pedestrian Hit in Front of Salvation Army on 7th Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A pedestrian was struck by a Jeep Patriot on 7th Street Wednesday night in Victorville, shutting down westbound traffic near the scene.
At about 5:44 p.m., December 21, 2022, Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the incident on 7th Street near Plaza Drive in front of The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center, located at 14716 7th Street.
Emergency personnel located the person lying in the westbound lanes of 7th Street. The person was rushed to Victor Valley Global Medical Center in critical conditon.
The pedestrian was further flown by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center, scanner traffic reported.
The female driver of the black 2015 Jeep Patriot remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
Deputies photographed the damage on the vehicle, which included a broken side-view mirror on the driver’s side door that was hanging.
Deputies shut down the road between Desert Knolls Drive and Plaza Drive as they investigated.
Further details were not immediately known.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
BREAKING: Remains found of 3 dead people, one confirmed to be of missing man
-
All News7 days ago
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Body of second person found in crash near Hesperia Lake; Coroner IDs driver and passenger
-
All News7 days ago
Victorville Father Cited For Child Neglect After Kicking Out Son, 17, From Home
-
All News6 days ago
Woman arrested for slashing boyfriend with a kitchen knife after an argument
-
All News6 days ago
Police investigating a road rage incident on Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Castaneda’s Mexican Food restaurant in Victorville robbed at gunpoint
-
All News7 days ago
3 arrested after shooting investigation at a home in Barstow