Pedestrian Hit in Front of Salvation Army on 7th Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A pedestrian was struck by a Jeep Patriot on 7th Street Wednesday night in Victorville, shutting down westbound traffic near the scene.

At about 5:44 p.m., December 21, 2022, Victorville Fire Department and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the incident on 7th Street near Plaza Drive in front of The Salvation Army Thrift Store & Donation Center, located at 14716 7th Street.

Emergency personnel located the person lying in the westbound lanes of 7th Street. The person was rushed to Victor Valley Global Medical Center in critical conditon.

(The driver remained at the scene. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

The pedestrian was further flown by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center, scanner traffic reported.

The female driver of the black 2015 Jeep Patriot remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

(Westbound 7th Street was shut down. – Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG)

Deputies photographed the damage on the vehicle, which included a broken side-view mirror on the driver’s side door that was hanging.

Deputies shut down the road between Desert Knolls Drive and Plaza Drive as they investigated.

Further details were not immediately known.

