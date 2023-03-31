Pedestrian hit by vehicle in old town Victorville airlifted Thursday night

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in old town Victorville was airlifted to a trauma hospital Thursday night.

It happened at about 9:38 pm, on March 30, 2023, on Seventh Street between C and D Streets, near the 76 gas station.

First responders from the Victorville City Fire arrived on scene and requested an airship. The pedestrian was placed into an ambulance and transported to the helipad at Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently airlifted via Mercy Air 22 to Antelope Valley Hospital.

Southbound Seventh Street was briefly blocked during the incident. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.

