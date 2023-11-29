Pedestrian Fatally Struck on Bear Valley Road Tuesday Evening in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A busy stretch of Bear Valley Road was closed after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:00 pm, November 28, 2023, on the 20600 Bear Valley Rd in the Town of Apple Valley, near the Burger King on Iriquios Road.

Emergency medical services responded to the scene where despite life-saving measures the pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene.

The deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to conduct their investigation, shutting down all lanes of Bear Valley Road between Mockingbird Avenue and Kiowa Road.

At the scene, there was a white 2016 Chevrolet Traverse SUV with a damaged headlight, further ahead was another vehicle, a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which both were left on the road as evidence while the authorities conducted their investigation.

Both drivers remained at the scene and cooperated with police. No other injuries were reported.

The Apple Valley Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

