Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Incident: Authorities Seek Information

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. – Law enforcement officials are currently on the lookout for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in Apple Valley over the weekend. The incident took place on Navajo Road in the town of Apple Valley, leaving a pedestrian dead.

At approximately 7:12 p.m. on Sunday, November 19, 2023, emergency services were dispatched to the scene in response to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision.

According to investigations conducted by deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, a pedestrian, later identified as Charlie Zamora Urias, was walking in the northbound lane of Navajo Road when a silver sedan traveling in the same direction struck him. The driver of the silver sedan fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Urias sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. However, the incident took an even more devastating turn when a second motorist, driving a Chevrolet Traverse, unwittingly struck the already injured pedestrian. The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, a 37-year-old male resident of Apple Valley, remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. He was unharmed in the collision.

Following these unsettling events, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and initiated a thorough investigation.

In order to collect crucial evidence and interview potential witnesses, a section of Navajo Road, spanning between the intersections of Sandia Road and Del Oro Road, was closed for approximately five hours.

Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the absconding driver and their vehicle, described as a silver sedan with noticeable front end damage, potentially featuring a honeycomb style front grill.

If you have any information about the incident or if you witnessed the collision, please contact Deputy G. Dominguez or Deputy S. Esparza at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station by dialing (760) 240-7400. Alternatively, you can reach out to Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

For anonymity, callers are encouraged to utilize the We-Tip Hotline by dialing 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or by submitting the information through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

